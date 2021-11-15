On Sept. 22, 2021, the old Kerr County outlaw Jesse Lynn Baker sailed away into the sunset to swap stories with our Lord. Jesse passed away due to health-related issues.
Jesse is survived by his children, daughter Jennifer Lynn Mitchell and son Jesse Thomas Baker; grandchildren, Jonathan Baker, Chealsie Mitchell, Cameron Mitchell, Vivian Mitchell, Chloe Barron, Crystal Baker and David Baker; numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Baker, David Westhoek and Danney Deteso; and sisters, Susie Lehne and Kathy Jaeger.