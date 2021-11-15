Jesse Lynn Baker

On Sept. 22, 2021, the old Kerr County outlaw Jesse Lynn Baker sailed away into the sunset to swap stories with our Lord. Jesse passed away due to health-related issues.

Jesse is survived by his children, daughter Jennifer Lynn Mitchell and son Jesse Thomas Baker; grandchildren, Jonathan Baker, Chealsie Mitchell, Cameron Mitchell, Vivian Mitchell, Chloe Barron, Crystal Baker and David Baker; numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Baker, David Westhoek and Danney Deteso; and sisters, Susie Lehne and Kathy Jaeger.