Barrie Lester Ward

Barrie Lester Ward, 81, of Kerrville, found peace with the Lord December 8, 2020, with his loving wife of 62 years by his side.

Barrie was born on July 16, 1939, in San Saba, Texas, to Tracy Margaret Magill and Lester Ervin Ward. He was raised in Llano, Texas, and graduated from Llano High School in 1957, where he was active in many local sports and activities, which included football, basketball, baseball and FFA.

