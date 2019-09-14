William “Bill” Tracy Ross lost his battle with small cell lung cancer on September 1, 2019. He fought hard for two years to battle it. Bill was born in Detroit, Michigan, on March 28, 1964.
He enjoyed being a brother, uncle, husband, dad and friend to many. He always made people laugh and brought joy to the lives of all he encountered in life’s adventures. Bill loved his family, cooking and working on cars. He also volunteered his time at Tivy JROTC and Girl Scouts.
Bill is survived by his wife, Teri Jones; children, Brianna, Marcus and Caitlin Jones; his siblings, Jeff “Red” and Debbie Ross, Amy and Willis Johnson, Nancy and Jeff Spivey and Susan and Rick Gonyea; his father, Gordon and Norma Ross; grandmother, Betty Holmes; nephews, Jeff “JR” Ross, Travis Ross, Stephen Johnson and Matthew Johnson; and niece, Elizabeth Johnson.
Bill was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Holmes; mother, Linda Holmes Ross; and brother, Scott Ross.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 625 Washington St, Kerrville. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Peterson Hospice.