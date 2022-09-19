Brig. Gen. Wayne Allen Yeoman

Brigadier General Wayne Allen Yeoman, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died peacefully in his Kerrville, TX, home on Sept. 13, 2022. He leaves behind a legacy of achievements, a love of sports and wonderful memories to his family. He was 99 years of age.
Brig. Gen. and Dr. Yeoman to many, “Dad” to us, Wayne Yeoman was born in Sandborn, Indiana, on January 19, 1923, to Dr. Claude Allen and Anna Lillian Yeoman. As a child, the Yeoman family moved to Glendale, Arizona, during the Great Depression. Dad carried his Depression-era values throughout his life; never shying away from a challenge, being grateful to be alive, thankful for his family and grateful for a career he loved. He did all this with a wonderful sense of humor and, perhaps owing to his West Point values, for Dad it was about service, he truly believed in treating everyone right.