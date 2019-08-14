The Reverend Dr. George Thomas “Tom” Huser died August 13th. He was 81 years old.
Tom was born to George Thomas Huser and Theresa Marie Poole Huser on October 15, 1937, in Wewoka, Oklahoma, where he graduated from high school in 1955.
Tom graduated from Austin College in 1959. He graduated from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary in 1962, where, in 1990, he received the Doctor of Ministry degree.
Tom served several Presbyterian churches across Texas. For his service to the Church, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the Alumnae Association of Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary.
For his service to Presbyterian Pan American School in Kingsville, Texas, he was made an honorary member of the Alumnae Association.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dorothy Ava Huser Jensen.
Tom is survived by his wife, Shirley, to whom he was married 60 years. He is also survived by two sons, Stephen Thomas Huser and John Alan Huser, and their spouses, Shawnna Lynn Huser and Shea Bess Huser. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Brett Amanda Huser, Sam Austin Spivey, Jacob Thomas Huser, Grant Thomas Huser and Christopher John Huser.
Shirley was the love of his life, but Tom also loved his family with a deep and abiding love. Tom loved family time, and he was an enthusiastic supporter of his grandchildren’s academic and athletic endeavors. He was very proud of his family.
Tom loved people, and he delighted in helping people.
Tom was a natural to serve as an interviewer for Christian Assistance Ministry (CAM). He served for six years.
As a pastor, Tom thrived on evangelism. He loved bringing new people into the Church.
He was also a builder, and he guided 5 Church building programs.
Later in his Ministry, Tom loved troubled Churches and worked to bring them back to good health. He believed the Church, like people, has a will to wellness, and he saw several Churches return to good health. Tom loved Ministry, whether for a Church or one person at a time. He was grateful for every opportunity to help, and for Tom, it was his way of celebrating his relationship with God and his love for life.
Tom appreciated all of his doctors and nurses in Kerrville.
In lieu of flowers, please make gifts to CAM (Christian Assistance Ministry) or the First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Rob Lohmeyer.