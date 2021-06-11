David (Baretta) Ybarra, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away at Metropolitan Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, with his family by his side on June 6, 2021, from COVID. He was born in Kerrville, Texas, to Ramon L. Ybarra and Mary Lou Martinez on November 19, 1961. He married Beth L. Norman on January 4, 1984, and they had two sons, Justin Cody and Jher Gempero.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ramon L. and Mary L. Ybarra Sr.; grandparents, Prejedes and Thomasa Ybarra and Victoriano and Malaquias Martinez; brother-in-law, Dan N. Saffer; nephews, Sebastian Ray Ybarra and Cpl. Alexander C Perez; and great-nephew, Orin Daniel Larsen.
