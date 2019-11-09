J.W. “Jake” White
BLANCO — Services for J.W. “Jake” White, 93, of Blanco, who died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at his residence, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg, with burial to follow at Blanco Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church, Hill Country Memorial Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Margaret Beadles
ROCKWALL — A celebration of the life of Margaret Beadles, 86, of Rockwall, who died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, was at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Reflections at Rest Haven Funeral Home-Rockwall Location.
Richard “Dick” Gore
AMARILLO — Private services were held for Richard “Dick” Gore, 86, of Amarillo, formerly of El Paso and Ingram, who died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
Arrangements were under the direction of Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.