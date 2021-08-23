Gary Clarke McVey, 87, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, after a valiant battle with lymphoma with his wife, Nancy, at his side. Gary was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Ottumwa, Iowa, August 29, 1933, to Ruth (Miller) McVey and Wilford P. McVey of Ottumwa. He attended grade school in Ottumwa, eventually moving to Agency, IA, where he completed his primary and secondary education, graduating from Agency High School in 1950 at age 16, having skipped 4th grade. During his time in Agency, he delivered newspapers, worked for Sweeney’s Jack & Jill Grocery and for the Albert Newquist family as a hired hand on their farm. He enjoyed spending time with his grandfather, Fred Miller.
Gary attended Iowa State University, studying Agricultural from 1950-53. He joined the U.S. Army in 1953. He met his wife, Nancy (Walls) McVey, on a blind date in 1953 when a fellow basic training buddy convinced him he should go to his hometown of Lansdale, PA, and meet a nice girl he thought he would like. He proposed to Nancy after just two more dates. Theirs quickly became a long-distance romance as Gary was selected for guided-missile program at Ft. Monmouth, NJ, and Red Stone Arsenal, AL, eventually being stationed at White Sands Proving Ground in New Mexico.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.