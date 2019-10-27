Vincent Barr
No local services
KERRVILLE — There will be no local services at this time for Vincent Barr, 93, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Joseph Kenny
No local services
SAN ANTONIO — There will be no local services at this time for Joseph Kenny, 79, of San Antonio, who died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Gale Eugene Kloesel
Services today
HARPER — Services for Gale Eugene Kloesel, 76, of Harper, who died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Wild Ride Ministries, 20842 US 290, Harper, with interment to follow at Harper City Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home
Melanie Ann Light
Services Monday
KERRVILLE — A memorial service for Melanie Ann Light, 60, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at a local hospital, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Sunset Baptist Church, Mountain Home.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Joyce A. Odem
Services Monday
KERRVILLE — Joyce A. Odem, 90, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Maria I. Vela
Services Monday
KERRVILLE — Services for Maria I. Vela, 52, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Kerrville, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church, 901 Jefferson St., with interment to follow at Garden of Memories
Cemetery.
A visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.