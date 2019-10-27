Vincent Barr

No local services

KERRVILLE — There will be no local services at this time for Vincent Barr, 93, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.  

Joseph Kenny

No local services

SAN ANTONIO — There will be no local services at this time for Joseph Kenny, 79, of San Antonio, who died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Gale Eugene Kloesel

Services today

HARPER — Services for Gale Eugene Kloesel, 76, of Harper, who died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Wild Ride Ministries, 20842 US 290, Harper, with interment to follow at Harper City Cemetery. 

Melanie Ann Light

Services Monday

KERRVILLE — A memorial service for Melanie Ann Light, 60, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at a local hospital, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Sunset Baptist Church, Mountain Home. 

Joyce A. Odem

Services Monday

KERRVILLE — Joyce A. Odem, 90, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Kerrville Funeral Home.

Maria I. Vela

Services Monday

KERRVILLE — Services for Maria I. Vela, 52, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Kerrville, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church, 901 Jefferson St., with interment to follow at Garden of Memories

Cemetery.

A visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Kerrville Funeral Home. 

