Christie Hamilton Verdonik was born August 15, 1955, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, San Angelo, Texas, to Edward and Carolyn Hamilton. Christie passed away on February 25, 2022, after a long illness.
She grew up living all over the world with her Air Force family. She lived in Germany, France, Holland, Florida, Del Rio, Duluth, Virginia, the Philippines and Kerrville, Texas. She graduated from high school in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, and the University of Arkansas with a degree in education. In college, she was the commander of Angel Flight and member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. After graduation, she was a special education teacher in the Uvalde schools and later, worked in management for Bloomingdale’s and several other corporations.