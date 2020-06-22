Wayne Elmer Lee
Services Saturday
INGRAM — Graveside services for Wayne Elmer Lee, 75, of Ingram, who died Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Ingram, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Nichols Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Thomas Gaston
Private services Saturday
CENTER POINT — A private interment service for Thomas Gaston, 58, of Center Point, who died Friday, June 19, 2020, in Center Point, will be at 10:30 am. Saturday, June 27, 2019, at Center Point Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
Thomas Charles Jordan
No services planned
KERRVILLE — No services will be held for Thomas Charles Jordan, 62, of Ingram, who died Sunday, June 21, 2020, in a Kerrville hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Hillary Dea Shanklin
Services Thursday
SAN ANTONIO — Services for Hillary Dea Shanklin, 50, of Rocksprings, who died Saturday, June 20, 2020, in San Antonio, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Rocksprings, officiated by Pastor Nancy Littlefield. Interment will be in the Rocksprings Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.