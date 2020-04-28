Patricia Gayle McCaleb Broussard
Patricia Gayle McCaleb Broussard beloved wire, mother, grandmother, sister and friend ascended into Heaven on April 22, 2020. She was bron to Betty Wallace McCaleb and Lewis ‘Slick’ McCaleb on April 8, 1943 in Abilene, Texas. Her life was one of love, laughter, enthusiasm, compassion and grace. A graduate of Athens High School, Pat attended North Texas University before meting ‘The Love of Her Life’, Carroll Broussard, on a blind date. ‘After a 6 month whirlwind courtship, they married and began their two step across Texas. She was exceedingly smart and a lifetime learner. She continued her education as opportunities presented themselves – Attending Texas A&M in the first class of women students. While there she tutored the athletes in English. Carroll took a job in Port Arthur so Pat completed her degree at Lamar University. Her love of learning never stopped. An avid reader, she would often have multiple books on multiple topics going at the same time.
With each move, Pat readily assumed multiple responsibilities – full time Mom, cheerleader for Little league games and dance recitals. PTA Carnival chair, Presbyterian Church Youth leader and Sunday School teacher, Beaumont Junior League, actress in community theater, high school student activities director and a real estate agent.
Among all her many accomplishments, the one that gave her greatest pride was her two children, Brad and Brooke. Pat had a true zest for life and lived it to the fullest. She was enigmatic, a force to be reckoned with, a party waiting to happen, a hostess, talented cook, and pie maker extraordinaire. She lived as she loved, with fervent strength and education to her husband and family.
She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Carroll Broussard, son, Bradley Broussard, MD and wife Maria, their children Daniel and wife Brianna, Nicholas and wife Sarah, Kelsey and husband Riley, daughter Brooke Burnette and husband Dan, and their children Riley, Luke and Owen, sister, Molly Lenker and husband Paul, brother, Mike McCaleb and wife Roxanne, and 9 nieces and nephews.
There was nothing Pat loved more than watching the sunset over the Hill Country from her porch with Carroll, sipping a good glass of wine and listening to Guy Clark singing in the background. May we all remember her that way. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Villagio Senior Living and Person Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Pat for the past 6 years. That thief Alzheimer’s stole your essence long before your time ran out. Oh, how we miss you! In lieu of flower, please support the Alzheimer’s Association.