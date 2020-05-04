Donald D. Barron
Services Wednesday
INGRAM — Graveside services for Donald D. Barron, 71, of Ingram, who died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery. All are invited.
Stephen Ware Smith
Services at a later date
JUNCTION — Private interment for Stephen Ware Smith, 66, of Junction, who died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his residence, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.