M.L. “Onnie” Bennett

Services pending

JUNCTION — Services for M.L. “Onnie” Bennett, 80, of Junction, who died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his residence, are pending at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.

 

Aleta Kingen Finger

Services pending 

KERRVILLE — Services for Aleta Kingen Finger, 91, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in a local care center, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.

 

Tamara R. Graham

Services pending 

KERRVILLE — Services for Tamara R. Graham, 59, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at a local hospital, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.

 

John H. Kothmann

Services pending 

FREDERICKSBURG — Services for John H. Kothmann, 77, of Junction, who died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at a Fredericksburg hospital, are pending at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.

