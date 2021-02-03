Carolyn E. Silver

Carolyn “Lynn” Silver, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and faithful friend, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by the Rev. Donna Magee. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls, Texas.

