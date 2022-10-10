Donald Wayne “Donnie” Raschke, of Kerrville, passed away on Oct. 5, 2022, in Kerrville. He was born in Sundown, Texas, to Brunette Halbrook and Edward Raschke on April 25, 1958. For 40 years of his life, he was married to Louada Raschke.
He went to Vernon High School, where he received his high school diploma. He was a generous man and beloved father and grandfather. He worked as a hard-working, proficient telephone and internet installer for 38 years at Windstream Communications, formerly Kerrville Telephone Company. He also served as local representative for Communications Workers of America union, advocating for his profession and colleagues. He was a man of faith and attended Impact Christian Fellowship. His favorite hobbies included antique shopping, frequenting local restaurants, firearms/knives and bird-watching.