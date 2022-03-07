The world lost a kind and gentle soul on February 27, 2022, when Richard Henry Nelson passed away at his home in Kerrville, TX. Richard was born on June 27, 1962, in Tallahassee, Florida, to Jim and Catherine Nelson. His father was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force, which meant the family did not stay in one place too long. Besides Tallahassee, Richard lived in Atwater, CA, Maidenhead, England, Garden Grove, CA, and Warner Robins, GA, before finally landing in Austin, TX, when his father retired from the military. Richard attended Casis Elementary, Baker Middle School, O. Henry Junior High and graduated from Austin High School in 1980. Richard attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Learning and Development. Richard worked a wide variety of jobs in Austin, including at the Computation Center at UT Austin, as the facilities manager at St. Austin Catholic Church and School, and as the bailiff for Judge Jan Breland in Travis County Court at Law #6.
On one of the regular trips that he and his best friend Tup made to Kerrville, TX, Richard met a beautiful local woman who owned a bar. He and Kim Naredo soon fell in love and married in 2008. He was a loving and devoted husband to Kim and a wonderful stepfather to her son, Corey. Richard embraced life in Kerrville. You could find him either at work at the Plant Haus 2 or helping out at Kim’s bar, The Ol’ Waterin’ Hole. You could also find him at the Kerrville Folk Festival, where he was a long-time volunteer.