Mollie Lee Romero, daughter of Helen Maxine and Phillip Bray, was called to be with our Lord on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the age of eighty-two.
Mollie is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, John A. Romero. Mollie is the loving Mother of Roy D. Bowman and his wife Lynn, Joy G. Alexander and her husband Ted; step mother of Norma Susan McMenamy and her husband Jon, Martha Lanie Brickley and her husband Mike and Laura Michelle Hankins and her husband Eddy; sister of Lynne Cummings and her husband Butch and brother Buddy Burleigh and his wife Terry. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.