Wayne Harrison, 87, of Barksdale, Texas, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2022, in Kerrville, Texas. He was born in Cuero, Texas, to Clarence and Ruby Harrison on Dec. 18, 1934. He attended Roy Miller High School in Corpus Christi, Texas, graduating in May 1953. He married his high school sweetheart, Hesta Fay Cowan Harrison, in Corpus Christi on June 22, 1956.
Wayne attended the University of Texas in Austin beginning in September 1953, and was active in the Air Force ROTC. He graduated from UT in May 1958, with a degree in Chemical Engineering.