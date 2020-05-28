Service notices May 28, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Walter Timothy ClarkNo services planned KERRVILLE — No services will be held for Walter Timothy Clark, 65, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his residence.Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll What are the reasons you won't wear a mask in public? Wearing of masks has been encouraged during the coronavirus pandemic, but plenty of people don't. You voted: I feel silly I don't have one I don't know where to get one They are uncomfortable I don't believe they are effective I think they are more likely to spread the coronavirus I don't think coronavirus is that dangerous Vote View Results Back