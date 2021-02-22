KERRVILLE — Cliffa Jean “CJ” (Lankford) Hughes, 76, of Kerrville, Texas, resident of Kerr County since 1978, passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, surrounded by family who could get there due to inclement weather.
CJ was born Nov. 12, 1944, to Clifton and Wanda Bernice (Thompson) Lankford in Brady, Texas, and she was raised in Brady and Hawthorn, California. She married Wylie Leon Taff in 1962 and they had two children, Lisa in March 1963 and Doyle in March 1964. She received her Licensed Vocational Nursing License in 1970 and served her patients until she retired in 2008. She was an amazing and caring nurse
CJ was preceded in death by her parents; sister; infant daughter, Lankford; granddaughter, Kalee Suzanne Taff; and her many animals through the years.
Those left to honor her memory include sister, Patsy Lynn Boone; daughter, Lisa Rayna Valverde and husband, Carl of Center Point; son, Doyle Clifton Taff of Ozona; grandchildren, Tamarah Michelle Williams and husband, Shane of Mountain Home, Jeremy Quinn Olsen and Samantha of San Antonio, Desteny Sky Ramirez and Eric Torres of San Angelo, Cody Dean Valverde and Barika of New Mexico, Kassen Doyle Taff of Junction and Kinsey Mikayla Sparks and husband, Dalton of Junction; great-grandchildren, Lane, Chance Tyler, Ethan and Aden Lyric Williams, Darion (Olsen) Schiesl, Daelen Alexander, Kali Lynn, Zander Cade, Elijah Clark and Alice Finley Olsen, Issaya Nathaniel, Aiden Christopher and Mordicai Dean Valverde, Logan Wylie Taff and Rileigh Bennett, Jayla, Natalie, Isaiah, Jazmine, Aviana and Marcos; nieces and nephews, Danya, Debbie and Mark, Paul Evans, Hailie Boone, Gayle Smart Evans, George Mack “Mackie” Taff III and Richard Taff; and many, many friends and many, many family members, too many to list.
CJ loved her family very much. She was the matriarch of the family and took care of all of us at some point. She loved to cook Thanksgiving and Christmas for all of us and always made sure to ask you if you had plenty. She loved the Dallas Cowboys, horses, her dogs and her trips with her sister to Las Vegas. She loved everyone and everyone she touched loved her. We will all truly miss her, and our lives will not be the same.
The family will have a memorial at a later date. She will be buried in Live Oak Cemetery, next to her sister in Brady, Texas.
