Dana Virgen

KERRVILLE — Dana Lyn Virgen, 58, left this world and went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2019. She was born on Feb. 09, 1961 in San Antonio to Lois and Jack Hines. She graduated from Key West High School, Key West, Florida. Dana and family moved to Kerrville over 35 years ago.
Dana dedicated her life to nursing and was an LVN at the Kerrville VA Hospital for several years. The patients that Dana cared for responded to her loving and nurturing personality.
Dana was a good artist and enjoyed drawing. In her pastime, she loved to shop and enjoyed spending time at the river fishing.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Hines.
Dana is survived her loving daughter, Kristine Sharon and husband George; grandchildren, Sierra De La Rosa, Madison and Jaxson Sharon; step grandchildren, Danielle and Will Sharon; mother, Lois Hines; brother, Richard Hines; and nephew, Steven Duglosch.
The family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Raphael Clinic, 1807 Water St., Kerrville, TX 78028 or Peterson Hospice.
Expression of sympathy to the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.