Thomas “Jon” Blankenship passed into the Lord’s Heavenly Garden on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born in Dallas, Texas, on March 18, 1949.
For over 20 years, Jon was a radio personality at KLAR, KVOZ and KGNS in Laredo, Texas, and at KRVL in Kerrville, Texas. He was active in many community services in both Laredo and Kerrville. After his long radio career, he began working at the Internal Revenue Service as a clerk and a tax examiner, from where he retired.
He is survived by his wife, Alicia Blankenship; his sister, Toni Brock; his children, Manuel Sanchez, David Sanchez, Lisa Flores and April and Melanie Blankenship; and his grandchildren, Donna Gray, Jennefer and Marleh Sanchez, Tristan and Tyler Sanchez and Carolina and Collette Flores; and his beloved dog, Trixie.
Jon had a passion for gardening. When not busy with work, he could be found tending his plants in his denim overalls and pith helmet in the backyard. Countless battles were fought against critters that enjoyed the fruits and vegetables of Jon’s gardening efforts. Sometimes he won, and sometimes he lost, but he never quit trying to nurture his plants, much like his love for his wife, Alicia.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First Christian Church 204 E. Graves St., Burnet, Texas.