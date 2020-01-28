Tina Connell, 47, of Castroville, Texas, formerly from Kerrville, passed away on January 25, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Poteau, Oklahoma, on April 28, 1972, to Linda Sonnier.
Tina attended Tivy High School in Kerrville, where she graduated and then went to Guthries Beauty College, where she received her cosmetology license. Tina has been styling hair passionately for 25 years.
Tina was preceded in death by her dad, Tony Sonnier; and her grandmother, Irene Hawkins.
Tina is survived by her mother, Linda Sonnier; sister, Tanya Blasingame; niece, Leah and Jordan Crumling; nephew, Brandon Blasingame; as well as by her cousins, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Calvary Temple Church (3000 Loop 534 in Kerrville), with Pastor Del Way officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Crumling, Russell Wilson, Joe Colvin, Walter Alexander, Frank Cook, and Hugo Padilla Jr.
The family wishes to thank the friends and family that took time to visit with Tina while she was in the hospital and nursing facility.
The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.