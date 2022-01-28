Ella “Rae” Colvin Logan, of Kerrville, and formerly of Ingram, Texas, passed away on January 26, 2022. Rae was born to George Ray and Ella Geissler Colvin on March 15, 1935, in Hutchinson, Kansas, where her father played AAU basketball. She grew up on a farm near Turkey, Hall County, Texas. She attended Turkey School System, graduating in 1953. That fall, Rae entered West Texas State University and went to work for the City of Amarillo at the City Court.
Rae married Carroll Mulloy in January 1959 and became stepmom to Carroll’s daughter Suzy. In 1963, they moved to Folsom, California, and Rae went to work for Folsom High School as their Registrar clerk. In the 20 years she worked at Folsom High School, she was very involved in community activities as well as the local Rainbow Runners club.