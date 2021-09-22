Erma Lee Wagner was born in Pitcher, Oklahoma, in 1936 during the Dustbowl and the Depression. Like characters in a John Steinbeck novel, her family soon packed up everything they owned, loaded it in an old jalopy along with another family, and headed for California. Her parents, John and Mae Carter, landed in Mojave, California, where John found work in the Golden Queen mine. They lived in a boxcar community in the desert until John built them a home made of cinder blocks he poured by hand. The circumstances Erma faced in her early years instilled a creative resilience that she would call on the rest of her life.
Erma grew up in Mojave and met Fred Johnson, a Jamestown, New Yorker who was stationed at Edwards Air Force Base nearby. They met in the local church, married when she was 19 and moved to Waxahachie, Texas, where Fred went to Bible School.
