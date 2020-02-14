KERRVILLE — Susan Lynne Goodwin, 59, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Kerrville.
She was born on April 19, 1960, in Mobile, Alabama, to Joana (Casey) and Ron Goodwin. She lived and worked in Corpus Christi and retired to Ingram in 2018.
Susan was dedicated to her family. She loved the moments spent making memories with her grandchildren. She enjoyed gathering with her family and friends. Susan also loved to travel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Dina Goodwin; and her great-grandson, Austin Williams.
Susan is survived by her sons, D.J. Williams (Miranda) and Brian Williams (Cynthia); daughter, Lisa Williams; partner in life, Jack Knandel; brother, Greg Goodwin; sister, Erin Nolan; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and her ex-husband/lifelong friend Danny Williams.
She will be loved and missed by many other family members and friends.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Open Arms Ministry, 3167 Junction Highway, Ingram.
Condolences for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.