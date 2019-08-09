Vivian Louise Hearn Tucker, aged 93, slipped peacefully from this world on July 28, 2019, nearly two weeks after suffering several strokes.
Louise and her husband, Len, lived on the Tierra Linda Ranch in Kerrville, Texas, for nearly 40 years. Most recently, due to declining health and mobility, she was living in Sundara, a memory care residence in Round Rock, Texas.
Louise was predeceased by her parents and two sisters.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 75 years, Lenard E. Tucker; her brother, Karl Hearn (Mary); sister, Patricia Hearn Gregory (Robert); and children, Linda Tucker Gitter (Robert), Patricia Tucker Davis (Bill) and Michael Lawrence Tucker (Camille); eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Her sweet disposition, sense of adventure and multiple talents will be missed by everyone who knew her.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no memorial service at this time. Louise wanted her ashes to be combined with those of her husband and spread in the Texas Hill Country and the Pacific Ocean near San Francisco.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in her name could consider the Alzheimer’s Foundation, The Tierra Linda Volunteer Fire Department (www.tlvfd.com) or a charity of their choice.
