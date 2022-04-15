A most beloved, cherished man, Edward O. Bierman, M.D., passed from this Good Earth with family and friends at his side. He was a Navy and Army veteran of World War II and the Korean War, ophthalmologist, cancer research/investigator, elder, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, philosopher and a friend to people of all walks of life. Known to many as “Doctor B,” Eddie, or in the day, “Captain Bierman,” the world was enriched by his presence.
He was laid to rest April 3, 2022, with a humbling service by the Honor Guard, Bugles Across America and flag presentation to his daughter.