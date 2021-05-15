Glenn Hollister “Holly” Shirley of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on May 27, 2020, at Peterson Regional Medical Center. Holly loved The Lord, had a heart for service and helped many people in the Recovery Community, having 36 years of continuous sobriety himself. He was born in Seneca, South Carolina, to Nancy Dodds Shirley and James Thomas Shirley on August 8, 1936. He married Donna Kent Shirley on November 25, 1983, in Grapeland, Texas.
Holly graduated from Seneca High School and attended Mars Hill University and the University of South Carolina. He was the Head Golf Professional at Fairfield Country Club in Winnsboro, SC; Assistant Pro at Forest Lake Country Club in Columbia, SC; and Head Pro at Riverhill Country Club in Kerrville, TX. He retired from La Hacienda Treatment Center in Hunt, TX, as Director of Operations after 23 years in 2014. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville.