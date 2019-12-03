On Wednesday, November 27, 2019, loving husband and father Chad Royston Powell passed away at the age of 74, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Chad was born on December 27, 1944, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Tivy High School in Kerrville, and received degrees from Schreiner University in Kerrville, and Texas Tech in Lubbock. On August 19, 1967, he married his lifelong best friend and sweetheart, Sally Fawcett. Chad spent his career buying and selling real estate and building high-end custom homes in South Texas.
Chad was preceded in death by his parents, Lorene and Buren David Powell of Kerrville, Texas.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sally Fawcett Powell; his children, Tiffany Hartnett and husband Andrew and Clark Powell and wife Laura; and his grandchildren, Carter Hartnett, Caroline Hartnett and Drake Powell, all of San Antonio.
Chad loved old movies, fast cars and good music. No one could grill a more perfect steak or better enjoy a fine Cabernet. Chad was a wonderful writer and a shameless member of the grammar police. He loved hunting on the ranch and took pride in his country roots, but he could dress up with the best of them. He had the perfect socks for every outfit and was always the first to point that out. But above all, Chad took immense pleasure in being with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the garden chapel of Alamo Heights United Methodist Church in San Antonio.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Assistance League of San Antonio, or a charity of your choice.