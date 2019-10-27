George Benjamin Keller passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019, at his home at Tierra Linda Ranch at the age of 86.
George was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, to George and Fern Keller on May 8, 1933, the youngest of three children in the Keller Family.
His family moved many times in his younger years, with George graduating from St. Gerard High School in San Antonio, Texas. Shortly thereafter, he joined the U.S. Navy and spent most of his time in the Corpus Christi area. He married Connie Mae Hamilton at an early age, and they had four children. After serving his time with the Navy, he started working for IBM (International Business Machines) in Houston. With each promotion, there was a relocation, and George and his family lived all over the United States, including Nebraska, California, Texas, Connecticut and New Jersey.
George continued his education with IBM getting a Liberal Arts Degree from Pace University in New York City and being awarded a Sloan Fellowship with the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Palo Alto, in 1973. He had various management and executive positions in IBM before retiring in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, after 31 years as the vice president of customer service in the Western half of the U.S.
After retiring from IBM, he became the executive vice president of the National Executive Service Corporation (based in NYC), a nonprofit professional association for executives of the high technology companies. George moved his wife, Kathleen, to Cape Coral, Florida, where the NESC office was located. This position provided many travel opportunities, establishing members all over the world. He was selected to head a delegation of high-level technical managers to China under the umbrella of the People-to-People Program established between the U.S. government and China. Kathleen would often join George, helping with yearly conventions in the U.S. and Europe.
After retiring from NESC and a brief boating trip to Bermuda, George exchanged retirement for politics and was elected to the Cape Coral City Council, the largest water canal city in the world. As a council person, he was heavily involved in all phases of municipal government, helping to prepare for the rapid growth in Southwest Florida. After serving his “election promise” one term, it was time to do some RV traveling. In 2000, George and Kathleen made a permanent move to Tierra Linda Ranch outside of Kerrville, Texas.
Once settled in at the Ranch, George became heavily involved with Community Outreach. His most significant accomplishment was taking a leadership role in building The Harper Library in Harper, Texas. He often said he felt this was one of his most significant accomplishments and how much he enjoyed working with the wonderful volunteers to make this happen.
George was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Patsy Barnhart and Gloria Hurt, both from the Dallas area.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kathleen; children, George Keller III of Pt. Arthur, Texas, Tom Keller (Linda Haarer) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Elizabeth Gorab (husband Ron) of Leland, North Carolina, and Chris Keller (wife Laura) of Wallkill, New York; and his nine grandkids and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Glen (Jennifer) Harnden of Algonquin, Illinois, and Brian (Teresa) Harnden of Richmond Hills, Georgia.
A celebration of George’s life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Tierra Linda’s Ranch Pavilion, 3759 Oak Alley, Kerrville.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution in George’s honor to The Harper Library, P.O. Box 74, Harper, TX 78631.