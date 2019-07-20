Billy Bob Walker, 68, of Kerrville, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Kerrville. He was born in Amarillo to Bobby and Jessie Walker on July 19, 1951.
He went to high school in Amarillo, Texas. He attended Amarillo College and West Texas State University. Billy Bob was a skilled craftsman and worked as an elite carpenter his entire life.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie McDaniel; dad, Bobby Walker; and stepmother, Jo Delle Walker; grandparents, B.B. and Mae Walker; and brother, Jamie Wrather.
Billy Bob is survived by his son, Rhett and wife, Leslie Walker; daughter, Amanda Walker; sisters, Ranelle Mershon and Michelle Walker; grandchildren, Carter, Zane, Jace, Jagger, Preslie and Coraline; Uncle Danny and Aunt Pam; Aunt Virginia; along with loving nephews, nieces and cousins, including Cindy McFaul and Sterling Walker.
