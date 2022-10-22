Doris Marcella Doll, 89, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on Wednesday October 12, 2022, in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Port Washington, Wisconsin, on November 25, 1932, to John and Anne May. She was known as “Sis” to her four brothers, Walter, Eugene, Richard and William and later in life she would be called “Ma” by everyone she met because of her loving and caring nature.
In 1951, she married Robert Doll. They were blessed with five children who were her world. As the wife of a serviceman in the U.S. Army, she was able to travel to many different places both domestically and overseas. She often talked about her time in Italy as the welcoming people, the beautiful and historical surroundings and the incredible food were her favorite memories of living abroad. When their military duty ended, the family settled in San Angelo, Texas. Doris worked various jobs in the hospitality field as she loved meeting and talking to people. Upon her retirement, Doris moved to Kerrville to be closer to her family. While living in Kerrville, she was involved in many activities such as playing Bunco and being the Tivy Band Booster’s “Band Grandma.” She loved shopping, playing games on her computer, watching Hallmark movies, attending the Southern Oaks Church Bible Study Group and RESPONDING to every post or picture her family and friends would put on Facebook. While she lived in Texas for over 50 years, Wisconsin was always her home, and the Packers were always her team. For her 80th birthday, she was able to make a Bucket List trip to visit Port Washington and attend the annual “Fish Day” celebration one last time.