Miguel Rodriguez

Miguel S. Rodriguez, of Kerrville, passed away at his residence on April 26, 2021. He was born on April 22, 1937, in Monahans, Texas, to Jesus Rodriguez and Refujia Sierra. Miguel (Mike) Rodriguez was married to Leonor Rodriguez for over 40 years.
Miguel was preceded in death by his wife, Leonor Rodriguez; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jesus Rodriguez; his sister, Consuelo Rodriguez Trevino; son, Carlos Frausto; nephews, Richard (Jumbo) Rodriguez, Albert Rodriguez, Esteban Silva, Jesse Rodriguez and Lil Rudy Brondo; 3 grandsons; and 1 great-grandson.