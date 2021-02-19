Mary Helen Valderaz, 82, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, and is now at peace with her Heavenly Father. She was born August 15, 1938, at the Y.O. Ranch in Junction, Texas, to Juan and Manuela Ayala. She married her longtime friend and sweetheart, Joe Ernest Valderaz, October 18, 1951, who preceded her in death April 15, 2017.
Mary Helen loved to care for people, and one of her biggest joys was spending time with family and watching her grandchildren grow. She also enjoyed laughing, dancing and telling a good story. She was loved and a friend to many.
Mary Helen retired from the University of Texas Medical Branch after 25 years of service as an Environmental Specialist. After retirement, she moved back to Kerrville from Galveston, Texas, and spent her free time tending to her garden and enjoying her family.
Mary Helen is survived by her sister, Rachel Ayala Lara; and seven children and their spouses, which include Stella and Everrado Guerrero, Raymond and Terri Valderaz, Robert Valderaz, Ernestina Valderaz and Miguel Mathieu, Lisa Flores and James Stock, Ernest Valderaz and Amelia Silva, Manuel and Malinda René Rangel. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; one fur baby, “Chloe,” and several nephews and nieces.
Services will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
