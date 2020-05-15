To read this article and more, subscribe now for as little as 99 cents.
Updated: May 16, 2020 @ 7:27 am
Lorena Mann Conner
KERRVILLE — Services for Lorena Mann Conner, 104, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, May 14, 2020, in a local care center, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
