James Alfred Barker
Services Saturday
NEW BRAUNFELS — Graveside services for James Alfred Barker, 95, of Junction, who died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at a New Braunfels care facility, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019, at the Junction City Cemetery, with Charles Hagood officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Kimble Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Kimble County Museum or to the donor’s favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.
Floyd L. Carriker
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — Services for Floyd L. Carriker, 105, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in a local care center, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Sunrise Baptist Church. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
John David Craft
Services at a later date
KERRVILLE — Services for John David Craft, 53, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in a local hospital, will be held at later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Jolene Williams McCardell
Private services planned
KERRVILLE — Private services are planned for Jolene Williams McCardell, 87, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
Roberta Ann “Robbie” Smith
Services Friday
KERRVILLE — Memorial services for Roberta Ann “Robbie” Smith, 79, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her home, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Kerrville First United Methodist Church with Pastor Donna Magee officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be given to the Kerrville United Methodist Church, Peterson Hospice, the American Cancer Society or to the charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.