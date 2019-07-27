Carol Bessellieu Batchelder Brown, of Kerrville, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the age of 85. She was born in San Antonio to parents Alice Schuetze Bessellieu and Warren Ellis Bessellieu on September 9, 1933.
Carol was active in the apartment management business for 40 years, working in San Antonio, Dallas and finally Kerrville, where she moved to be closer to family in 1991.
Carol began the happiest association of her career when she began working with the MacDonald family team in 1997. She managed several of their properties. The senior Meadows apartments being the home she dearly loved. Carol worked full time until December 2015, when at the age of 82, illness forced her retirement.
Carol loved her job and gave it her all. The sign in her office read “Because Nice Matters.” Apartment management was her calling. She treated her residents with kindness, efficiency and her incredible attention to detail and organization.
Carol was the definition of a life well lived. Though unhappy that she could not return to work, she kept focused on staying as well and active as she could. She was strong willed and very determined. This was best shown with the physical therapy team at Hilltop that Carol loved. She worked as hard at rehab as she did on the job with the goal to always get better and go home to the apartment she loved and her cats and flowers. Even during the rough times she brought happiness and laughter. She was fun to be with!
Carol was known for her bright smile, her red glasses, her love for her pets and her enormous green thumb. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Laura Batchelder and Kathleen Brown of Kerrville; and grandson, Shaun Martinez of San Antonio.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in the Schreiner Chapel, with the Rev. Rob Lohmeyer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made locally to the Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter, 515 Spur 100, Kerrville, TX 78028, or The Big Fix, P.O. Box 294003, Kerrville, TX 78029, or the animal related charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ann Rosson, caregiver and friend Cathy Robb. Thank you also to those friends who stayed in touch with Carol these last years. Your calls and visits meant so much. You lifted her spirit and shared your love. And lastly a special thanks to employer and friend Granger MacDonald for his loving kindness, support and friendship.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com.