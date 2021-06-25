Cindia Ann Wall Adams

Cindia Ann Wall Adams, beloved wife, mother and nana, passed away unexpectedly on June 23, 2021, at the age of 67. 

Cindi is survived by her husband, John “JD” Adams of Kerrville, TX; her children, Summer Wheatley (Rich) of Kerrville, TX, and Grayson (Samantha) of Rockwall, TX; her nine grandchildren; her father, Randy Wall (Verna); her three sisters, Kim Rowe (Keith), Cheryl Seamons (Cheston) and Toni Schiavetta; her sister-in-law, Susan Bean; and several nieces and nephews.