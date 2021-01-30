Deborah Jean “Susie” Durio

Susie Durio, 78, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in Fountain Hills, Arizona, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born in 1942 in Kerrville, Texas. Susie and husband, Joseph Roy Durio, were married for 51 years.
Susie is survived by her husband, Roy; her daughter, Samantha Ann Tork (husband Marcus Tork) and their children, Vivian (19), William (16), Caroline (12), Alexander (10) and James (8). Her brother Jay Ward and wife Barbara reside in Tyler, Texas. Their son, Jason Ward and wife Heather and their two sons, Wyatt and Lansing, live in Lake George, New York. Susie’s cousins Mindy Wendele and Darla Nicholson reside in Kerrville, Texas.
