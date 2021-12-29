Rita Merle Baker went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 24, 2021, in Camp Wood, Texas, at the age of 87. Rita was born in Muleshoe, Texas, on September 30, 1934, to parents, Nolan Lester and Gladys Merle (Fuller) Lambert.
Rita’s family moved from Levelland, Texas, to Kerrville in 1948. She graduated from Tivy High School and later married Henry Jerall Baker Jr. on October 6, 1951, in Wichita Falls, Texas, while he was enlisted in the United States Air Force. Upon Henry’s honorable discharge, they moved to Austin before settling in Corpus Christi, where Rita went to work for the H-E-B Corporation. Mr. Baker owned and operated a Texaco Station when they both decided to move back to Kerrville to settle down.