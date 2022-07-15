Funeral services pending Jul 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Heath RiffelINGRAM — Services for Heath Riffel, 49, of Ingram, who died Thursday, July 14, 2022, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Heath Riffel Funeral Home Funeral Service Pend Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit