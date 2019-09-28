Nina Beth Bird
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Nina Beth Bird, 89, of Ingram, who died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Kerrville, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Robert Bird
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Robert Bird, 81, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Douglas Melvin Rowan
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Douglas M. Rowan, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his home, are pending at Wright’s Funeral Parlor.