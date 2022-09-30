Funeral services pending Sep 30, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George Robert BlottKERRVILLE — George Robert Blott, 82, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Kerrville, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit