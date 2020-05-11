Douglas Ray Hyatt
No services planned
KERRVILLE — Due to the coronavirus, there will be no memorial services for Douglas Ray Hyatt, 70, of Mountain Home, who died Friday, May 8, 2020, in Kerrville. The family has chosen spreading Doug’s ashes at his home place in Mountain Home at a later date as he had requested. At that time, they will contact friends and family of time and date.
Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Margaret Bowman McMahon
Private services planned
UTOPIA — Private family services for Margaret Bowman McMahon, 68, who died Thursday, April 30, 2020, will be held on the family ranch near Utopia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peterson Hospice, Kerrville.
Arrangements are with Porter Loring Mortuary, San Antonio; 210-227-8221.
Willibald R. Schwausch
Services Thursday
KERRVILLE — Graveside services for Willibald R. Schwausch, 99, of Kerrville, who died Monday, May 11, 2020, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Garden of Memories, 3250 Fredericksburg Road with Pastor Dave Bass officiating the service.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Kerrville Funeral Home
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Celeste Silva
Private services planned
KERRVILLE — Private family services for Celeste Silva, 49, of Kerrville, who died Monday, May 4, 2020, are planned, with inurnment to follow at Garden of Memories. Anyone wishing to visit her gravesite to pay respect, please feel free to do so after Wednesday, May 13.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.