Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.