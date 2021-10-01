Virginia F. Pate, 93, passed away on 9/26/2021 of complications from congestive heart failure at the UT Health Center Northeast, Tyler, TX. Virginia was born in 1927 to Thomas Frank Harris and Anna Emma Martha (Schumacher) Harris in Athens, TX.
Although she earned a Master of Religious Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, TX, her biggest passion involved study and research in impressionistic art in both oil and acrylic. She was a Certified Art Instructor and a signature member of the American Impressionist Society.