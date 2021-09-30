Nancy C. Meek, 83, of Beaumont, died Sunday, September 19, 2021. She was born on May 16, 1938, in Kerrville, to Helene Neihaus Heimann and Clarence Heimann.
Nancy was born in Kerrville and graduated from Tivy High School. After graduation, her family moved to California, where she met her husband of 54 years and had four daughters. She enjoyed her Navy life, moving where Roger was stationed until 1975, when they moved to Beaumont. Nancy was active in her church, Bethlehem Lutheran, and singing in the Interfaith Choral Society for years. She was a supporter of many charities, including Some Other Place and, after surviving breast cancer, the Julie Rogers Gift of Life. Nancy loved her family and all the friends she considered family. She was very proud of and loved her grandchildren. She was loved by all and will be sorely missed.