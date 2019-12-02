Thomas Jeffrey “Tommy” Bandelin
Services Wednesday
KERRVILLE — The celebration of life service for Thomas Jeffrey “Tommy” Bandelin, 66, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 624 Barnett St. in Kerrville.
Interment of ashes will be at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lodi, California, in 2020.
Memorials may be made to FAVOR Greenville on 355 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607 Favorgreenville.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Lois Mae Dishong
Services Tuesday
KERRVILLE — Services for Lois Mae Dishong, 99, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Nov. 29 2019, at her residence, will be at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Brandon Harpley Kan
Services Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Services for Brandon Harpley Kan, 12, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in San Antonio will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Pastor Ty Bo. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Jean C. Leinweber
Services Tuesday
HARPER — Graveside services for Jean C. Leinweber, 94, of Harper, who died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at her residence, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Kerrville.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Jerald James Neuman
Services Thursday
KERRVILLE — Services for Jerald James Neuman, 77, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his residence, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville, officiated by Mike Williams. Burial will follow at Glen Rest Cemetery in Kerrville.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.