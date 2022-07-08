It is with deepest sorrow we announce that Jean M. Lockhart, age 75, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The eldest of four, she was born in Medina, Ohio, to Wade D. Barnes and Patricia Courtney Barnes on July 10, 1946.
Jean grew up in Pharr and McAllen, Texas, graduating from McAllen High School in 1964. Upon graduation, she attended Southwest Texas State (now Texas State) then transferred to Pan American College (now UTRGV), graduating with her Bachelor of Arts in 1968. That same year, Jean married Charles “Chuck” Lockhart, the love of her life, and one year later, they had a son, Michael.